Life

Is ‘Die Hard’ A Christmas Movie?

Posted on

It’s the holiday controversy that threatens to tear this country apart – should Die Hard be considered a Christmas movie? One the one hand, the movie does take place around Christmas. But on the other hand, it’s far from a heartwarming holiday tale. Turns out most Americans don’t consider it a holiday film. A recent poll from the Hollywood Reporter found 62% of people said Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie, while only 25% said it is.

And this probably won’t surprise you – men were more likely to consider Die Hard a Christmas movie than women, and people aged 30-44 were more likely to say yes than people over 55.
Do you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie? Are there any non-holiday movies that you associate with Christmas anyway? For me, it’s Citizen Kane.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top