Is ‘Die Hard’ A Christmas Movie?

It’s the holiday controversy that threatens to tear this country apart – should Die Hard be considered a Christmas movie? One the one hand, the movie does take place around Christmas. But on the other hand, it’s far from a heartwarming holiday tale. Turns out most Americans don’t consider it a holiday film. A recent poll from the Hollywood Reporter found 62% of people said Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie, while only 25% said it is.

There's 2 type of people in this world ; 1.people who say Die-hard is a christmas film & 2.people who are wrong#DieHardIsAChristmasFilm — Andrew Richard Long (@andilong) November 27, 2018

And this probably won’t surprise you – men were more likely to consider Die Hard a Christmas movie than women, and people aged 30-44 were more likely to say yes than people over 55.

Do you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie? Are there any non-holiday movies that you associate with Christmas anyway? For me, it’s Citizen Kane.

New Poll Shows Most People Don't Consider 'Die Hard' to be a Christmas Movie, So Can We Bury This Argument Already? https://t.co/6FViUDlbZf pic.twitter.com/VOpD9jDxrI — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 6, 2018