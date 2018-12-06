Is ‘Die Hard’ A Christmas Movie?

It’s the holiday controversy that threatens to tear this country apart – should Die Hard be considered a Christmas movie? One the one hand, the movie does take place around Christmas. But on the other hand, it’s far from a heartwarming holiday tale. Turns out most Americans don’t consider it a holiday film. A recent poll from the Hollywood Reporter found 62% of people said Die Hard isn’t a Christmas movie, while only 25% said it is.
There's 2 type of people in this world ;
1.people who say Die-hard is a christmas film
&
2.people who are wrong#DieHardIsAChristmasFilm
— Andrew Richard Long (@andilong) November 27, 2018
And this probably won’t surprise you – men were more likely to consider Die Hard a Christmas movie than women, and people aged 30-44 were more likely to say yes than people over 55.
Do you consider Die Hard a Christmas movie? Are there any non-holiday movies that you associate with Christmas anyway? For me, it’s Citizen Kane.
New Poll Shows Most People Don't Consider 'Die Hard' to be a Christmas Movie, So Can We Bury This Argument Already? https://t.co/6FViUDlbZf pic.twitter.com/VOpD9jDxrI
— Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 6, 2018
No, ‘Die Hard’ Isn’t a Christmas Movie, Most People Say https://t.co/HW2UMfnvTq via @jpiacenza pic.twitter.com/CllwVtdnuy
— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) December 4, 2018
