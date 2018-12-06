Life

This Creepy Nicolas Cage Pillow Is a Perfect Holiday Gift

Posted on

So you’re out there looking for those last minute gifts because you’ve waited too long to start holiday shopping. Why not pick up a Nicolas Cage pillow as a stocking stuffer? Yes, the pillow is one of those sequin deals that you brush one way to reveal Cage’s face on the pillow, and the other way reveals a nice sequined red pillow. You can even choose different Nicolas Cage facial expressions for your pillow and have a “Face Off” right in your own living room.

If this sounds like a good idea, the pillows are available on Amazon.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top