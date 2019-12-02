Life

Is There A French Fry Shortage Upon Us?

Posted on

Say it ain’t so! There might be a shortage of french fries in North America. Due to damaged potato crops in Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota and some parts of Canada, there is cause for concern because the demand for french fries is at an all-time high. Potato prices could rise because of the lack of supply. Suppliers are trying to ship the potatoes across North America to keep up and hopefully not fall behind.

