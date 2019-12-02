New ‘Cosmic Crisp’ Apple Is Designed To Last For Over A Year

We’re used to seeing products like cars or smartphones roll out a new model every year. Now farmers are doing the same thing with apples. So what’s new for 2020? The ‘Cosmic Crisp’ apple, a new variety that’s designed to last for more than a year before going bad. The apple is a product of the ‘fruit tree breeding program’ at Washington State University, where scientists crossed Honeycrisp and Enterprise apples to make a new fruit with a sweet taste and an extra-long shelf life. The Cosmic Crisp will begin appearing in grocery stores this week.

The Cosmic Crisp apple is poised to take over grocery store shelves: It lasts for up to a year but costs double other brands https://t.co/itxJBMs0kH — Food Insider (@InsiderFood) December 2, 2019