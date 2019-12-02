Thor: Ragnarok Coming To Disney Plus This Week

Disney Plus is slowly but surely getting all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on its streaming platform. This week, Thor: Ragnarok will show up in your search. The movie is currently on Netflix. The contract ends on December 4th. Expect it to land on Disney Plus sometime on December 5th. Other Marvel movies coming to Disney Plus in 2020 include Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man And The Wasp.

We’ve made a list and checked it twice! From @MarvelStudios’ Thor: Ragnarok to the Original Documentary One Day at Disney, here are the new movies and series coming to #DisneyPlus this December. What are you adding to your Watchlist? #NowOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/v9CKWsbyi6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 1, 2019