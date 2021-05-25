Bam Margera went on a social media rant Sunday night and called out his “Jackass” co-stars for deserting him and treating him horribly.

Margera specifically pointed fingers at Jeff Tremaine, the franchise’s director, and Johnny Knoxville.

It appears Tremaine isn’t going to ignore Margera’s rant as he’s filed a temporary restraining order against him. There have been months of drama between the “Jackass” co-stars and Margera so this could have been the last straw.

'Jackass' Director Files for Restraining Order Against Bam Margera https://t.co/OHKtLDsChJ — TMZ (@TMZ) May 25, 2021

