Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.45 Billion, Now Owns James Bond

Need another sign that Hollywood is changing? Amazon just bought MGM Studios for $8.45 billion.

That means Amazon now owns the rights to the James Bond and Rocky film franchises – as well as the TV production company behind series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Real Housewives.

The deal is one of Amazon’s largest acquisitions to date, and will help it compete with other streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Disney+.

