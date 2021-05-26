Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass 4’ Will Be His Last

The Jackass gang is getting back together for the upcoming Jackass 4 – and Johnny Knoxville swears it will be the last one.

In an interview with GQ, Knoxville said the movie is his “last contribution to the franchise”.

He says it’s time to quit before he gets seriously injured, saying “I feel like I’ve been extremely lucky to take the chances I’ve taken and still be walking around”.

Jackass 4 is not without controversy – Bam Margera says he was fired from the movie and called on fans to boycott.

Johnny Knoxville Is Hanging Up The Cape As Jackass 4 Will Be His Swan Song https://t.co/OS9NtaStnd pic.twitter.com/WgfRaxqO4i — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 26, 2021

Jackass 4 will be out in October.

Were you a Jackass fan back in the day? Should the guys really still be doing this at their age?