Poll: 30 Percent of Americans Don’t Feel Safe in Public

As many as 30 percent of Americans say they don’t feel safe in public places.

That’s according to a new AP-NORC poll, which found that number is much higher among Black Americans. Of those polled, 63 percent said they often don’t feel safe in public.

And a new Fox News study indicates people have every reason to feel unsafe. Homicides have increased across the board since last year, with increases of more than 100 percent in several U.S. cities. The worst? Portland, which has since an 800 percent increase in murders over the past year, the study reveals.

Poll: 30 Percent of Americans Often Feel Unsafe in Public as Crime Rages in Cities https://t.co/LzThvCu55x pic.twitter.com/8IV07OsR3m — Curious Reporter (@ReporterCurious) May 26, 2021

Does the spike in murders have anything to do with the pandemic? Are people becoming more uncivilized?