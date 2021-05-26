Danny McBride Is Developing A Garbage Pail Kids Animated Series For HBO Max

If you were a kid in the 80s, then you probably remember, or even had, Garbage Pail Kid trading cards.

Well, get ready because the card characters are coming to life, well-animated life that is.

HBO Max is collaborating with Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures to create a family-friendly animated series of the Garbage Pail Kids.

The cards were created in 1985 as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, which were highly popular at the time.

Did you collect Garbage Pail Kids cards? Who was your favorite Garbage Pail Kids character?