‘Jeopardy Host’ Alex Trebek Dead After Battle With Cancer

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek, 80, has passed away after his long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The show shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Alex announced he was battling the disease back in March of 2019. He continued to host the show while doing chemotherapy treatments.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan, and his two children, Matthew and Emily.

His final episode of Jeopardy! will air on Christmas day.

What is your favorite memory of Alex Trebek?

