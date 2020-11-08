‘Jeopardy Host’ Alex Trebek Dead After Battle With Cancer

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek, 80, has passed away after his long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

The show shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.”

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

Alex announced he was battling the disease back in March of 2019. He continued to host the show while doing chemotherapy treatments.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Currivan, and his two children, Matthew and Emily.

His final episode of Jeopardy! will air on Christmas day.

And now, one last clue: KNOWLEDGE for $1,000

Answer:

“He nurtured a Television safe-space for smart people” Question:

“Who was Alex Trebek (1940-2020) ?” Farewell, patron saint of geeks. Jeopardy host since 1984 pic.twitter.com/RECC5zvFDN — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 8, 2020

We’re saddened by the passing of legendary @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Earlier this year, he helped us recruit the next generation of astronauts – a testament to his dedication to challenging us to expand our knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Z4vwbLy1yn — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2020

The best in the business. You will be missed, my friend 🙏🏻 Rest In Peace #AlexTrebek… pic.twitter.com/2lWZCFeYwE — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 8, 2020

We all lost a legend. Rest in peace to #Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/fd7RclYW1J — Hulu (@hulu) November 8, 2020

Flowers are laid on Alex Trebek's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after the 'Jeopardy!' host died following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80. https://t.co/UoEaS1VI0R pic.twitter.com/FF4xF4dSZS — ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek’s last episode of Jeopardy will air on Christmas Day https://t.co/oAOprqGarE — Vox (@voxdotcom) November 8, 2020

What is your favorite memory of Alex Trebek?