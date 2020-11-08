Sour Punch Releasing Holiday-Themed Candy

T’is the season for a lot of things, but especially for holiday-themed food goodies. This includes Sour Punch candy going the full festive route.

Sour Punch’s classic candies will be getting a Christmas makeover with Sour Punch Trees, Sour Punch Santa Straws, and Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites.

These Sour Punch trees are here to stuff your stockings: https://t.co/kkVTvyexgB pic.twitter.com/15JSmAoszw — Allrecipes (@Allrecipes) November 18, 2019

As for flavors, the Santa Straws will be apple and berry, the Trees will be cherry and lime, and the Bites will have a combination of watermelon, cherry, green apple, and berry.

Would you try this new Sour Punch candy? What is your favorite sour candy?