Sour Punch Releasing Holiday-Themed Candy

T’is the season for a lot of things, but especially for holiday-themed food goodies. This includes Sour Punch candy going the full festive route.
Sour Punch’s classic candies will be getting a Christmas makeover with Sour Punch Trees, Sour Punch Santa Straws, and Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites.
These Sour Punch trees are here to stuff your stockings: https://t.co/kkVTvyexgB pic.twitter.com/15JSmAoszw
— Allrecipes (@Allrecipes) November 18, 2019
As for flavors, the Santa Straws will be apple and berry, the Trees will be cherry and lime, and the Bites will have a combination of watermelon, cherry, green apple, and berry.
Would you try this new Sour Punch candy? What is your favorite sour candy?
