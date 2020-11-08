Life

X96 I.P.O. | November 8, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • System of a Down “Protect the Land”
  • System of a Down “Genocidal Humanoidz”
  • Dreamers featuring DeathbyRomy “True Crime”
  • Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
  • Foo Fighters “Shame Shame”
  • Clario “Sofia”
  • Saint Nomad “Nothing to Lose”
  • Bastille “Survivin'”
  • Future.Exboyfriend “Happy to Pretend”
  • Ziminy “The Underwhelming”
  • Tame Impala “Is It True?”
  • Puscifer “The Underwhelming”
  • Middle Kids “R U 4 Me?”
  • JXDN “So What”

Comments
