X96 I.P.O. | November 8, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- System of a Down “Protect the Land”
- System of a Down “Genocidal Humanoidz”
- Dreamers featuring DeathbyRomy “True Crime”
- Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
- Foo Fighters “Shame Shame”
- Clario “Sofia”
- Saint Nomad “Nothing to Lose”
- Bastille “Survivin'”
- Future.Exboyfriend “Happy to Pretend”
- Ziminy “The Underwhelming”
- Tame Impala “Is It True?”
- Puscifer “The Underwhelming”
- Middle Kids “R U 4 Me?”
- JXDN “So What”
