Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes For Blackface Karl Malone Sketch

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing for his old blackface sketches impersonating former NBA star Karl Malone. In a statement released Tuesday, Kimmel apologized “to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke” and that “I never considered that this might be seen as anything other than an imitation of a fellow human being.”

The sketches appeared on Kimmel’s old Comedy Central series The Man Show in the early 2000s. Recently, Kimmel announced that he was taking the rest of the summer off from his late-night show.