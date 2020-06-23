Water Bills Have Risen 80% Since 2010

Does your water bill seem higher than it used to be? It’s not just your imagination. A recent study of 12 U.S. cities showed that the price of water and sewage has risen by 80 percent since 2010, leaving many unable to afford the bill. The biggest increase? Austin, Texas, where the average annual water bill is now $1,435 – nearly triple the average from ten years ago.

Revealed: millions of Americans can’t afford water as bills rise 80% in a decade A Guardian investigation in partnership with @ConsumerReports https://t.co/fmnOiHkkJd — The Guardian (@guardian) June 23, 2020