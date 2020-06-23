Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault

Porn star Ron Jeremy has been charged with rape and sexual assault in four separate incidents in Los Angeles. The actor, real name Ron Jeremy Hyatt, is accused of “forcibly raping” a 25-year-old woman at his West Hollywood home in 2014. He’s also accused of raping a 30-year-old woman at a bar in 2019, and sexually assaulting two other women at the same bar in 2017.

Hyatt, who has long faced public accusations of sexual misconduct, is facing up to 90 years behind bars if convicted on all charges. Prosecutors are recommending bail at $6 million.