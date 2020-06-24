Soccer is Back – The NWSL Challenge Cup – Streaming LIVE!

The National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup

Starts June 27th at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah

X96 is excited because soccer is BACK! The Utah Royals FC are in the NWSL Challenge Cup and you can watch them all with CBS All Access! Download CBS All Access to your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV to watch all the games! Utah Royals are playing on June 30th so make sure to tune in! Get more information HERE!

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by P&G and Secret will mark the return to action for all nine clubs. The 25-game tournament will kick off on June 27, 2020 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, with the tournament semifinals and Final presented by Budweiser played at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. While spectators will not be in attendance, fans can catch all the action via CBS All Access with the opener and championship game also airing live on CBS.

The nine NWSL teams will train at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman and America First Credit Union Field in Sandy.

For the full National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup Schedule click HERE!

Utah Royals FC Schedule:

Tuesday, June 30 10:30 AM @ Zions Bank Stadium VS Houston Dash

Saturday, July 4 8:00 PM @ Zions Bank Stadium VS Sky Blue FC

Wednesday, July 8 10:30 AM @ Zions Bank Stadium VS OL Reign

Sunday, July 12 10:30 AM @ Zions Bank Stadium VS Chicago Red Stars

