We have a first look at the new standalone Joker movie on Wednesday. The trailer shows the origin story of the villain. Joaquin Phoenix is definitely a bit creepy in the two-minute clip. Robert De Niro, Zazzie Beetz, Marc Maron, and Mark Tyree Henry also star in the movie. Joker hits theaters on October 4th.

