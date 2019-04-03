Keep An Eye Out On Your Hotel Bill For This Fee

Having extra fees tacked on when you travel is pretty much a way of life these days, that’s why it’s really important to check your bills and always read the fine print. Travelers coming from Australia were shocked to learn that some hotels in the United States will add a “Resort fee” to pay for the normal amenities. While the practice is illegal down under, says news.com.au, that’s not the case in the US, Canada, or Mexico. NYU professor Bjorn Hanson notes that the charge, sometimes called a “facility fee” or “destination fee,” is a borrowed idea, revealing, “The hotel industry is looking at the airline model and trying to increase revenue opportunities.”

