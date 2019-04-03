Teacher Sues For $3M After Getting Fired For Topless Selfie

A Long Island middle school teacher is suing her former school district for $3 million after she was fired over a three-year-old topless selfie. 25-year-old Lauren Miranda says she took the risqué photo back in 2016 and sent it to a fellow teacher she was dating at the time. Somehow, the photo ended up getting passed around by students earlier this year, leading to Miranda’s firing in March. Now, Miranda is suing for gender discrimination, saying she’s been “stigmatized” because she’s a woman. She said, “if a male teacher’s nipples were displayed, there would be no punishment.”

