John Cena Will Star in ‘Looney Tunes’ Live-Action Pic

John Cena will be starring in a new Looney Tunes movie.

“Coyote Vs. Acme” will be a live-action/CG hybrid from Warner Bros.

Production for the film will kick off next month.

