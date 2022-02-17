John Cena Will Star in ‘Looney Tunes’ Live-Action Pic

Shutterstock

John Cena will be starring in a new Looney Tunes movie.

“Coyote Vs. Acme” will be a live-action/CG hybrid from Warner Bros.

Production for the film will kick off next month.

Living cartoon John Cena to battle actual cartoon Wile E. Coyote https://t.co/RDJUfoT6iV pic.twitter.com/mFWvS3hSDL — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 17, 2022

What was your favorite cartoon growing up?