Uber Now Allowing Customers to See Their Ratings From Drivers

Shutterstock

Uber customers can now see how many 1 star or 5 star ratings they’ve gotten on the app.

To do so, go to settings, privacy, privacy center, then swipe right to where it says, “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?”

From there, click “see summary,” then scroll down to “ratings” and then “view my ratings.”

Confused how you ended up with a low rating on Uber? A new feature will offer a bit more insight https://t.co/f8FyT2B3yp — CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2022

Drivers can also do the same and see how customers have ranked them.

What is your ranking on Uber? Is it good or bad, and why?