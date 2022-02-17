Uber Now Allowing Customers to See Their Ratings From Drivers

Uber customers can now see how many 1 star or 5 star ratings they’ve gotten on the app.
To do so, go to settings, privacy, privacy center, then swipe right to where it says, “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?”
From there, click “see summary,” then scroll down to “ratings” and then “view my ratings.”
Confused how you ended up with a low rating on Uber? A new feature will offer a bit more insight https://t.co/f8FyT2B3yp
— CNN (@CNN) February 16, 2022
Drivers can also do the same and see how customers have ranked them.
What is your ranking on Uber? Is it good or bad, and why?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.