‘John Wick 4’ To Start Filming This Year

According to John Wick star Ian McShane who plays Winston, the fourth installment of the franchise could start filming this year.

“Keanu and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, ‘Hope to see you this year,” said McShane in an interview.

McShane also mentioned that the script for John Wick 4 is being written now and when filming begins the fourth and fifth John Wick film will be done together.

