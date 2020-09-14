Jones: Fighting Tyson May be a ‘Mistake’

The anticipation continues to build as fans await the Tyson-Jones Jr. exhibition fight.

The former champion boxers will spar on Pay-per-view. However, CBS Sports reports that Roy Jones Jr. has threatened to pull out of the event over continued delays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Roy Jones Jr. said he may have 'made a mistake' agreeing to an exhibition with Mike Tyson because 'he's the bigger, explosive guy' https://t.co/LHlo0dK9p0 — Sports Insider (@SportsInsider) September 14, 2020

Fans are told not to expect attempted knockouts, instead, the now 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Jones Jr. will enter the ring to essentially show fans just how much gas they have left in the tank.

Still, that hasn’t stopped both from talking tough. Jones Jr. says he may have ‘made a mistake.’ While Tyson says he’s going to go out there to have ‘fun.’ Which, to him, means ‘broken eye-sockets, broken jaws and broken ribs.’

How fast and heavy will the former fighters come out in round one? Will we see a knockout? Will this fight even actually happen?