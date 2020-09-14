Life

Pepsi-Co launches drink to help sleep

A soda likely isn’t what you grab for when needing help getting to sleep, but one maker sees the need and is coming to the rescue.
Pepsi-Co is launching a new beverage called Driftwell.

The company says it will help consumers relax and unwind.

CNBC reports Driftwell contains 200mg of L-theanine and 10% of your daily intake of magnesium. It hits shelves nationwide in December.
Do you struggle getting some z’s? Will you give this a shot?

Comments
