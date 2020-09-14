Pepsi-Co launches drink to help sleep

A soda likely isn’t what you grab for when needing help getting to sleep, but one maker sees the need and is coming to the rescue.

Pepsi-Co is launching a new beverage called Driftwell.

The company says it will help consumers relax and unwind.

PepsiCo to launch drink to aid sleep as consumers struggle with stress https://t.co/kJFhFiI4Cy — CNBC (@CNBC) September 14, 2020

CNBC reports Driftwell contains 200mg of L-theanine and 10% of your daily intake of magnesium. It hits shelves nationwide in December.

Do you struggle getting some z’s? Will you give this a shot?