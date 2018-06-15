Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom advanced screening

SEE JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM BEFORE ANYONE ELSE!

X96 Movie Club Members can text ‘EXTINCT’ to 33986 for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the X96 advanced screening of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard on Tuesday, June 19th. Winners will join X96 at 7:00pm at Valley Fair Megaplex to watch JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM before it hits theaters.

Not an X96 Movie Club Member yet? We’re recruiting now! Text ‘MOVIES’ to 33986 to join.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM in theaters June 22nd | Rated PG-13

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World’s director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly. Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment. Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer. www.jurassicworld.com

These are the specific contest rules for “JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM 06/19/18 Advanced Screening – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 06/15/2018 – 06/17/2018. Listeners may enter to win (2) reserved seats in the X96 advanced screening of JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM on Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 at 7:00pm at Valley Fair Megaplex by texting keyword “EXTINCT” to 33986. Participants may only enter once per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. On Monday, June 18th 2018 at 9:00am the contest will close and (5) total winners will be chosen randomly from text entries. Winners will be contacted via text and will be required to reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Mailing Address within 30 minutes. Winners who cannot reply in a timely manner may not be granted access to the screening and no consolation prizes will be given. Winner’s names will be placed on a guest list at the theater. Winner must check-in at the theater no later than 30 minutes prior to the screening. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $30.00. Prize is provided by Allied Integrated Marketing.