Just In Time For New Year’s, Museum Of Hangovers Opens

A ‘Museum Of Hangovers’ has opened in Croatia, just in time for New Year’s Eve. Some of the exhibits include a ‘beer goggles’ display, an area where visitors can share their best and worst hangover stories, and a collection of strange objects found in the morning after a drunken night. The museum’s founder, student Rino Dubokovic, says he got the idea while swapping drinking stories with friends and wanted to preserve the experience.

