Life

Just In Time For New Year’s, Museum Of Hangovers Opens

Posted on

A ‘Museum Of Hangovers’ has opened in Croatia, just in time for New Year’s Eve. Some of the exhibits include a ‘beer goggles’ display, an area where visitors can share their best and worst hangover stories, and a collection of strange objects found in the morning after a drunken night. The museum’s founder, student Rino Dubokovic, says he got the idea while swapping drinking stories with friends and wanted to preserve the experience.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top