Woman Barred From Paying Property Tax Bill In Nickels

A Missouri woman’s plan to pay her property tax bill entirely with nickels was shut down by her local government. Cynthia Lockett was ticked off that her tax bill had increased by 135 percent over last year and planned to protest by dropping off 1,419 rolls of nickels – weighing more than 600 pounds.

However, Jackson County officials notified Lockett that her coins would not be accepted, citing a longstanding local statute about paying large debts with coins.

