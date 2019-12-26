Amazon Has ‘Record’ Holiday Sales

SHOCKER! Amazon had a great holiday season! 5 million new customers started Prime free trials or paid memberships. Tens of millions of Amazon devices like the Echo Dot were sold. One-day or same-day shipping quadrupled compared to last year. Shares rose 3.4% after Christmas. The Holiday season generates about 1/5 of retailers’ revenue every year.

Bezos will spend from now until Easter swimming in his money vault like Scrooge McDuck.

