Woman Discovers Bill Gates Was Her Secret Santa

A Michigan woman named Shelby got the surprise of a lifetime when she found out that Bill Gates was her secret Santa. She participated in RedditGifts. Bill Gates has participated in the exchange in the past. He and his team thoroughly researched Shelby so they could customize her gifts. Her gifts in total weighed 81 pounds. She received a bound manuscript of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” complete with scans of the author’s handwritten notes. She received items from Star Wars and Harry Potters. She also received an undisclosed donation to the American Heart Association in honor of her mother who passed away in March.

