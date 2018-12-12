Did you ever think you’d hear these words in your lifetime?

“Keith Richards has cut back on drinking.” It’s happened according to the legendary guitarist of The Rolling Stones. Richards tells Rolling Stone that he cut back on the booze about one year ago. “I pulled the plug on it. I got fed up with it.” While he did admit that he still enjoys “a glass of wine occasionally, and a beer,” he insisted, “It was time to quit.”

On whether quitting the booze was an adjustment? Richards adds: “You can call it that, yeah,” but added, “I don’t notice any difference really – except for I don’t drink. I wasn’t feeling [right]. I’ve done it. I didn’t want that anymore.” Richards has support from bandmate Ron Wood. Wood gave up liquor eight years ago and says that Richards has been much more pleasant to be around.