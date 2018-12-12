Scammers Want Your Social Security Number

The Federal Trade Commission is warning people about a recent scam targeting your social security number. According to a press release from the FTC, calls have been made to people with the incoming call claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller will try to get your social security number and possibly even your money. The release cites one version of the scam in which the caller says your Social Security number has been linked to a crime (often, he says it happened in Texas) involving drugs or sending money out of the country illegally.

If you get fake calls about your SSN, here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/iNlq25vHjl #ScamAlert — FTC (@FTC) December 12, 2018

The caller then says your SSN is blocked – but he might ask you for a fee to reactivate it, or to get a new number. And he will ask you to confirm your Social Security number.

Seniors are most susceptible to these types of scams. Do you talk to your elderly parents about the dangers of these scams and what to do if someone tries to get their personal information?

“If someone wants to find my Social Security number, it will take them exactly $3 and five minutes,” a data security specialist said https://t.co/uP3aTAdKSs — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 10, 2018