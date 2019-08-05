Kevin Spacey Makes First Public Performance Since Trial

Kevin Spacey stepped out to perform for the first time since charges were dropped in the sexual assault trial that took place in Massachusetts. Appearing in Rome, Spacey recited a poem called The Boxer. The poem is about a boxer who is sad about losing his great career. One might say that there are parallels with the literature and Spacey’s current plight. One line reads, “The more you’re wounded the greater you are. And the more empty you are. They used me for their entertainment, fed on shoddy stuff. Life was over in a moment.” Spacey is still being investigated in London for potential sexual assaults that may have happened over the course of nearly 20 years.

