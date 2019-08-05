DoorDash Is Giving Away Free Food All Week

DoorDash wants more of your food orders. They will tempt you by offering free food all this week. If you start a free trial subscription to Dash Pass or if you already pay $9.99 a month for the service that eliminates a lot of delivery fees, you can get free goodies. It starts Monday with a free slice of Cherry Ghiradelli Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory. That deal goes on all week. On Tuesday, score free chips and salsa from Chipotle. You can get a free Wendy’s Frosty on Wednesday. Thursday’s deal is a free pretzel from Auntie Anne’s and on Friday, you can try the new meatless Impossible Whopper from Burger King.

DashPass Deals Week is here! That means FREE food for DashPass subscribers, one item per day. First up: A slice of Very Cherry Ghirardelli® Chocolate Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory. Use code DASHPASS1. Terms apply. Learn more: https://t.co/TSJ3m8zv98 pic.twitter.com/VGXJc38wpF — DoorDash (@DoorDash) August 5, 2019