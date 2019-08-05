Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of August 7th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

The Calendar is brought to you by Live Nation!

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• 12th Annual North American Alphorn Retreat at Solitude

Alphorn master William Hopson will lead the charge at as you can enjoy some fantastic days learning to blow through the majestic horn that makes you crave a Ricola. Live is short. Sure, it’s a bit pricey with a nearly $700 price tag for groups, but life is short. Learn new things.

• Drunk Shakespeare: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Garten

The Garten at Mountain West Cider is hosting an interactive performance with a twist of The Bard’s 12th play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This 21+ event that you can catch tonight, tomorrow night, Saturday, and Sunday. There is no cover, but a donation is suggested.

• Reverend Horton Heat at The Depot

The Rev returns to The Depot with Delta Bombers for a fan-appreciation show. Get your tickets early and they will only be $5. Wait to the day of the show and it’ll be $20. Ask yourself, “What would the Rev do?”

• Fourth Street Film Festival at Brewvies

“Fourth Street Clinic is excited to present the third annual film festival! The only film festival in Utah geared toward exploring topics and issues of homelessness, the Fourth Street Film Festival will take you into the minds and hearts of those experiencing homelessness and provide a glimpse of what relief can and needs to be given.” Proceeds go to the Fourth Street Clinic and the price includes cocktail and dinner. 21+

The 2019 Fourth Street Film Festival explores with film and panel discussion the nuances of homelessness and how the community can empower the vulnerable populations trying to find stability. Buy tickets now: https://t.co/aEcT02Fs0n #utpol #SaltLakeCity #utah #utahfilm pic.twitter.com/x4e9qd24Oa — Fourth Street Clinic (@4thStreetClinic) July 16, 2019

• The Alarm and Gene Love’s Jezebel at The Complex

X96 Classic-approved show! Don’t miss The Alarm and Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel. All-ages show.

• Nick Swardson at Wiseguys

You can thank Nick for “Malibu’s Most Wanted” and “Reno 911” though you’ve seen him “Bucky Larson” and “Blades of Glory.” You can also see him at Wiseguys at The Gateway with two shows tonight and two tomorrow.

• 11th Annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival at the Utah State Fairpark

Utah’s largest DIY fest will feature local-focused artisans, engineers, vendors, foodies, and more with live music, dance and food trucks to boot at its new location at the Utah State Fairpark. I’d tell you how to get there, but I figured you could do it yourself. Wakka! Wakka! The fest goes today through Sunday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

• 2019 Wasatch International Food Festival at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center

Free admission to go and salivate over and then go pure glutton on all the amazing varieties of food the Wasatch with live music, kids’ zone, a beer garden (YES!), cooking demos, food trucks, and you’ll definitely need a nap afterward.

• Open Book: An Evening with Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October at The Cabin in Park City

This very cool one-man show completely sold out the second it went on sale. Luckily, we know a guy named Justin who hooked us up with some tickets and you can listen to win them from Todd Nuke’em all this week!

• Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals at Deer Valley

Perfect Sunday night alert! Head up the canyon to enjoy Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals in the majesty that is the Snow Park Amphitheater. Ben Harper will be joined by Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

• Mumford and Sons and Portugal. The Man at USANA Amphitheatre

I’m going for Portugal. the Man (“Evil Friends” is still one of my all-time favorite albums), but maybe you’re going for Mumford and Sons. Maybe both. That’s what nice about the USA. You don’t have to do anything you don’t want to.

What a week!

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C