Kit Kat Releasing Apple Pie Flavor

Kit Kat, already surprising us with lemon and birthday cake flavors has announced its latest flavor that you can bring to the BBQ this summer – apple pie.

Kit Kat confirmed the new flavor to Delish calling the treat “an iconic wafer surrounded in the delicious taste of apple pie.” Apple pie Kit Kats will hit U.S. shelves in July.

New Apple Pie Kit Kats will be out on US shelves in July! These have the classic Kit Kat wafers surrounded by apple pie flavored white creme. Image via https://t.co/m8GGUV3Tgh. https://t.co/zQG7iqE9nK pic.twitter.com/5qstBymo9n — Candy Hunting (@CandyHunting) June 10, 2020