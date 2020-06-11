Life

Kit Kat Releasing Apple Pie Flavor

Kit Kat, already surprising us with lemon and birthday cake flavors has announced its latest flavor that you can bring to the BBQ this summer – apple pie.
Kit Kat confirmed the new flavor to Delish calling the treat “an iconic wafer surrounded in the delicious taste of apple pie.” Apple pie Kit Kats will hit U.S. shelves in July.

