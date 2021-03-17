‘Kong’ Might Go Solo After Fighting Godzilla

Kong going solo? It could be happening soon, depending on how audiences react to the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong.

According to reports, Warner Bros could greenlight another Kong movie if the film does well enough.

Godzilla vs. Kong will be out on March 25th in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The director has promised that there will be a clear winner by the time the credits roll.

