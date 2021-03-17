IRS Pushes Back Tax Deadline to May 17th

The Internal Revenue Service has pushed back the deadline for filing taxes by a month.

In a late-day announcement on Thursday, IRS officials revealed they’ve delayed the original April 15th deadline to May 17th. “Under titanic stress and strain, American taxpayers and tax preparers must have more time to file tax returns,” says

Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr., chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. “This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis.”

IRS plans to push April 15 U.S. tax deadline to May 17 https://t.co/wYAoUU7sG5 — CNBC (@CNBC) March 17, 2021

The IRS notes the delay only applies to federal tax returns. Unless state officials make similar decisions, the deadline for filing state returns will still be April 15th, per the IRS.

Do you think part of the reason for this is the IRS is too bogged down with stimulus payments?