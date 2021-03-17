$8 Million in Weed Seized during Routine Traffic Stop

An Indiana state trooper making a routine traffic stop on Tuesday ended up scoring the bust of a lifetime when he found more than a half-ton of illegal marijuana in the vehicle.

Actually, the discovery was made by the state trooper’s partner, a police dog. After the K-9 alerted the officer that something was amiss, the cop conducted a search of the van, according to Indiana State Police. “During that search, troopers discovered 38 large boxes and 6 black garbage bags,” reads a police statement released Wednesday. “The boxes were wrapped in black plastic wrap. Inside the boxes contained a total of 1,264 individually sealed bags, each weighing approximately 1.5 lbs., and contained green plant material. A field test of the content revealed it to be marijuana.”

Isn’t marijuana legal in many places?

The driver of the van, 31-year-old California resident Christopher S. Colburn, was taken into custody and charged with dealing marijuana, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, police say.

