Elderly Man Falls to Death while trying to take Photo

In what’s being called “an unfortunate accident,” a 70something-year-old man is dead after he apparently fell from a cliff while taking a photo at West Vancouver’s Lighthouse Park.

Although no one saw the unidentified man fall from the 30-foot cliff, two hikers found his backpack late Tuesday, prompting a search of the area, says Police Sergeant Greg Trenholm. Searchers eventually found his camera and tripod at the foot of the cliff, Trenholm says. The man’s body was found nearby.

An attempt to take a picture at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver has left a senior dead in what’s being described as an unfortunate incident https://t.co/CYGkL0peDl pic.twitter.com/ltebcUpSEi — NEWS 1130 (@NEWS1130) March 17, 2021

“He likely lost control of his camera and may have grabbed for it and fell over the side — or got too close to the cliff’s edge,” Trenholm says. An official cause of death is pending a medical examiner’s report, per Trenholm.

Why aren’t there more guard rails at places like this? Have you ever had a brush with danger at a popular tourist attraction?