Texas Diner Will Add $50 To The Bill Of Any Patrons Who Need To Be Told To Wear A Mask

One Texas diner is taking a no-nonsense approach to making sure patrons are wearing masks.

Legends Diner in Denton, Texas, recently posted a sign that said, “Our new surcharge. $50 if I have to explain why masks are mandatory” and “$75 if I have to hear why you disagree…”

Of course, many people are lining up to take pictures of the bold sign.

As of right now, the surcharge has not needed to be used.

Would you visit a restaurant that doesn’t require masks?

