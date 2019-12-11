Life

Krispy Kreme is Giving Out $1 Dozens

Posted on

This is the season for giving and Krispy Kreme is giving us a treat. Thursday, December 12 is the day to get a dozen glazed donuts for only $1! The promotion is called Day of Dozens. The catch is…you have to purchase a dozen of any kind at regular price. Pack your patience because this promotion is for one day only, and the lines will be very long.

