Krispy Kreme is Giving Out $1 Dozens

This is the season for giving and Krispy Kreme is giving us a treat. Thursday, December 12 is the day to get a dozen glazed donuts for only $1! The promotion is called Day of Dozens. The catch is…you have to purchase a dozen of any kind at regular price. Pack your patience because this promotion is for one day only, and the lines will be very long.

Look! There's a magical deal coming down the line..$1 #OriginalGlazed dozen with any dozen purchase! 🍩🍩 Join us on Thursday, 12/12 to celebrate #DayoftheDozens! 🎉 Participating US shops & more info found https://t.co/2aX2jY1CnO. #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/Ae1kn2LzL1 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 8, 2019