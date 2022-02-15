Life

Kurt Cobain’s Daughter Is Dating Tony Hawk’s Son

Okay Gen Xers, if you didn’t feel old already, this should do the trick.

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, has a new boyfriend – Riley Hawk, son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.
Not only are they dating, but it’s also Instagram-official – on Valentine’s Day, Cobain posted a photo of Hawk to her account, while he posted a video of her skateboarding.

Cobain was previously married to musician Isaiah Silva – which ended in divorce in 2016, followed by an ugly legal battle over Kurt Cobain’s guitar from MTV Unplugged, which Silva claimed was given to him as a wedding gift.

What are some other things that make you feel old as a 90’s kid?

