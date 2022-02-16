New ‘Beavis and Butthead’ Coming to Paramount Plus

Shutterstock

Your favorite friends, Beavis and Butthead are heading to Paramount Plus with new material.

Their comeback was announced last year by Mike Judge and will consist of brand new episodes of their series and a brand new movie.

The original series ran from 1992 to 1997.

Film will arrive via Paramount+: https://t.co/HewnHzuOPr — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) February 16, 2022

Look for the new episodes to premiere in July on Paramount Plus.

Were you a Beavis and Butthead fan? Do you think young people of today will dig Beavis and Butthead?