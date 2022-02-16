Player Claims GameStop Sold her a Roach-Infested Xbox Console

Shutterstock

A player who recently purchased a used Xbox Series X console at GameStop says the unit came with some unadvertised extras: dozens of cockroaches.

The purchaser, known only by her TikTok handle rainbowbabe91, says her husband’s Xbox began making strange noises one day after he picked it up at a local GameStop. He investigated and almost immediately found the source of the noises: dozens of roaches, living inside the console.



NSFW: language

In a video uploaded to TikTok, rainbowbabe91 says GameStop has offered her a gift card and a discount on another Xbox — but she’s demanded the company pay for an exterminator. Since making the demand, the company’s district manager has avoided her calls, she says. GameStop has not yet released a response to the clip, which has been viewed more than 105,000 times.

Have you ever purchased a “buggy” game console?