Player Claims GameStop Sold her a Roach-Infested Xbox Console

A player who recently purchased a used Xbox Series X console at GameStop says the unit came with some unadvertised extras: dozens of cockroaches.
The purchaser, known only by her TikTok handle rainbowbabe91, says her husband’s Xbox began making strange noises one day after he picked it up at a local GameStop. He investigated and almost immediately found the source of the noises: dozens of roaches, living inside the console.
@rainbowbabe91 #surpriseinside #xboxseriesx #gamestop #GetTheWChallenge #TeamofTomorrow #mcdonaldshacks #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #rainbowlegion #disgusted #nasty ♬ original sound – rainbowbabe91
NSFW: language
In a video uploaded to TikTok, rainbowbabe91 says GameStop has offered her a gift card and a discount on another Xbox — but she’s demanded the company pay for an exterminator. Since making the demand, the company’s district manager has avoided her calls, she says. GameStop has not yet released a response to the clip, which has been viewed more than 105,000 times.
Have you ever purchased a “buggy” game console?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.