Lab-Grown Hair Cells Could Be A Cure For Baldness

Shutterstock

Losing your hair? Science might be able to help with that.

According to the MIT Technology Review, researchers are working on new techniques for lab-grown hair cells – including ‘reprogramming’ human hair cells and transplanting them onto mice or pigs.

Scientists even share their research at the annual ‘Global Hair Loss Summit’, which took place last month.

Going bald? Lab-grown hair cells could be on the way. (via MIT Tech Review) https://t.co/3oYyvh36LQ — WorldStemCellSummit (@WSCSummit) January 18, 2022

But the research is about more than just preventing baldness – it’s about the aging process itself; how it works in humans, and how it might be reversed.

What age did you begin to lose your hair? Would you be interested in growing it back, or do you say bald is beautiful?