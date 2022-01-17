Scientists Say Omicron Won’t Be The Last Worrisome Variant

Shutterstock

When it comes to the coronavirus, only one thing is certain, according to scientists – more variants will arrive eventually.

Experts say Omicron won’t be the last worrisome variant, with every infection offering another chance for the virus to mutate.

Scientists say it’s impossible to predict what the next big variant might look like – or if current vaccines and treatments will work on it.

Because omicron appears to cause less severe disease than delta, its behavior has kindled hope that it could be the start of a trend that eventually makes the virus milder like a common cold, but viruses don't always get less deadly over time.https://t.co/oinhZBX90V pic.twitter.com/lim8W3POr6 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) January 16, 2022

