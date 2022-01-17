Life

Scientists Say Omicron Won’t Be The Last Worrisome Variant

When it comes to the coronavirus, only one thing is certain, according to scientists – more variants will arrive eventually.

Experts say Omicron won’t be the last worrisome variant, with every infection offering another chance for the virus to mutate.

Scientists say it’s impossible to predict what the next big variant might look like – or if current vaccines and treatments will work on it.

What do you think the ‘end’ of the pandemic will look like? Will there be a return to normal, or is this the new normal?

