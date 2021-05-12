Lego Unveils 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Apartment Set

Friends aired its final episode in 2004, but thanks to streaming services, the hit TV show is still as popular as ever.

And now Lego wants to prove that Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Chandler will always be there for us with a 2,048-piece Friends apartment kit.

It includes the show’s two main NYC apartments and plenty of inside jokes.

For example, there’s the meat-sweats Thanksgiving turkey, the giant poking device used to check on the Ugly Naked Guy and Ross’ leather pants.

The Friends apartment set will be available on June 1.

The new @LEGO_Group #Friends apartments set Is loaded with fan-favorite moments. The 2,048-piece set features both Monica and Rachel’s and Chandler and Joey’s New York apartments, plus the adjoining hallway.https://t.co/wTy0fO1oqH — Collider (@Collider) May 11, 2021

What’s one line from the show that you often throw out in your daily life?