Win Tickets to 311 and Iration from X96!

Posted on

X96 is proud to present 311 and Iration on October 5th at Usana! Tickets on sale this Friday, May 21st at 10:00 AM which you can get over at LiveNation.com!

Listen all week to win you tickets from X96!

Contest Rules: From 5/17/21 to 5/21/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to311 & Iration at Usana. Each day at approximately 7:00AM,12:00PM, 5:00pm, and 7:00PM a code will be given out onthe air to test to 33986. On or after 5/17/21 from these textentries (20) winners will be selected to win (1) pair of ticketseach. Prize values at $80 each. Message and data ratesmay apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.

