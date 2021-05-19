Win Tickets to 311 and Iration from X96!

X96 is proud to present 311 and Iration on October 5th at Usana! Tickets on sale this Friday, May 21st at 10:00 AM which you can get over at LiveNation.com!
Listen all week to win you tickets from X96!
Contest Rules: From 5/17/21 to 5/21/21 X96 will be giving away tickets to311 & Iration at Usana. Each day at approximately 7:00AM,12:00PM, 5:00pm, and 7:00PM a code will be given out onthe air to test to 33986. On or after 5/17/21 from these textentries (20) winners will be selected to win (1) pair of ticketseach. Prize values at $80 each. Message and data ratesmay apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
