Cops Warn of THC-Laced Fritos

Montgomery County, Ohio officials are warning the public to be careful when snacking on chips — they might contain THC.

That’s not to say the chips have been illegally laced with the psychoactive compound found in cannabis; they were manufactured by a company that makes marijuana edibles and sold in packaging specially designed to resemble legitimate chips like Fritos and Ruffles, police say.

Ohio cops seize weed edibles packaged to resemble snack chips. https://t.co/T4Hb7O7kHW — Complex (@Complex) May 21, 2021

“We were concerned,” says Montgomery County’s coroner, Kent Harshbarger. “A big concern was that children will see this as an actual snack product and then ingest the product.”

What’s stopping the legitimate companies from suing the edible makers?